A Bushnell internet cafe has run afoul of Sumter County inspectors and the county may take action to revoke its operating permit.

The violations found during March inspections come after all existing cafes have met county standards for months. No violations were found last month during inspections at 11 other cafes.

Electrical work done without a permit was found at Tropical Treasures, formerly Lady Dawg’s Cafe, and a hearing before the county zoning special master is scheduled April 27.

Other violations included no copy on file of criminal background screenings, names but not addresses listed of over $25 winners, the operating permit posted in the wrong place and no signs about the entry fee, on video displays and stating that employees have no access to limited cash on hand.

County Administrator Bradley Arnold the county will seek to revoke the cafe’s operating permit if the violations are not corrected.

Cafes with no violations in March inspections include Gold Rush Arcade of Lake Panasoffkee, Tech Center/Dreamer’s of Bushnell, VIP Zone/Dreamer’s of Lake Panasoffkee, Winner’s World of The Villages and Good Time Arcade, Coconuts, Il Villagio, Sunshine Arcade, Player’s Place, Senior Center of Lady Lake and Senior Social Center, all of Lady Lake.

Meanwhile, Sumter County’s running court battle with MK3 Software continues over an internet cafe permit denied last year.

For a second time, Sumter County Administrative Judge Michelle Morley dismissed a complaint by the software firm that it had been improperly denied a permit for Spin the Wheel Cafe of Wildwood.

County Attorney Jennifer Rey said the company has 20 days to file a second amended complaint.

Nearly a year ago, the county sought an injunction to close the cafe because the software company was registered in Georgia, but not in Florida, according to county records. The owner later said he had registered in Florida.

The cafe also was cited for electrical violations before it was closed.

Internet cafes offer cash or prizes to customers who play well on video games, which provides a way for them to skirt Florida’s gambling laws.

Commissioners passed an ordinance early last year requiring the cafes to submit to regular inspections and obtain annual operating permits after residents complained about loitering, theft and other issues near some cafes.

The ordinance also prohibits new internet cafes within 1,000 feet of a residence or within 2,500 feet of a school, child care center, day care center, church, playground or library.

After 13 permits were issued last year, one cafe moved to Hernando County and a permit for Fun Times Cafe of Lake Panasoffkee was revoked due to continuing violations. Two permits were refused after the owners failed to meet the application deadline.

Permits were renewed this year.