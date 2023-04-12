Man wanted in North Carolina apprehended by deputies in Oxford

A man wanted in North Carolina was arrested with drugs and syringes after a K-9 alerted on his van during a traffic stop in Oxford.

Caleb Gene Rogers, 34, of Belleview, was driving a white van shortly after 6 p.m. Monday when he was pulled over for having a broken windshield at County Road 209 and County Road 204, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene of the traffic stop and the dog alerted on the van, signaling the likely presence of drugs.

A search of the van turned up syringes, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and pills for which Rogers did not have a prescription.

During the traffic stop, the North Carolina native provided deputies which false information about his identity. It was later determined he was driving without a license.

He was arrested on multiple drug-related charges as well as charges of providing false information to a law enforcement officer and driving without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention where a hold was put on his custody by North Carolina law enforcement officials.