75.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
type here...

Man wanted in North Carolina apprehended by deputies in Oxford

By Staff Report
Caleb Rogers
Caleb Rogers

A man wanted in North Carolina was arrested with drugs and syringes after a K-9 alerted on his van during a traffic stop in Oxford.

Caleb Gene Rogers, 34, of Belleview, was driving a white van shortly after 6 p.m. Monday when he was pulled over for having a broken windshield at County Road 209 and County Road 204, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene of the traffic stop and the dog alerted on the van, signaling the likely presence of drugs.

A search of the van turned up syringes, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and pills for which Rogers did not have a prescription.

During the traffic stop, the North Carolina native provided deputies which false information about his identity. It was later determined he was driving without a license.

He was arrested on multiple drug-related charges as well as charges of providing false information to a law enforcement officer and driving without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention where a hold was put on his custody by North Carolina law enforcement officials.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The gates can be hard to see in the sun

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Ridge resident encourages officials to cut down on the number of gate strikes. She contends the gates can be hard to see in the sun.

Mass shootings will continue as long as greed prevails

A Village of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that mass shootings will continue as long as greed prevails.

No warranty for defective windows in two-year-old home

A Village of DeLuna resident describes her frustration that there is no warranty covering the defective window in her home.

Trump was on the right path

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident says that President Trump was on the right path when he said we should build in America and buy American.

Yield verses merge

A Village of Duval resident wants to clarify the idea of yielding vs. merging. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos