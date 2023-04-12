Pair with guns and drugs nabbed after driving with high beams near entrance to The Villages

A man and a woman with guns and drugs were nabbed after driving with the high beams on near the entrance to The Villages.

Their vehicle was traveling westbound at about 1:30 a.m. Monday on County Road 466A at Drake Drive near the entrance to the Village of Pine Ridge when the driver failed to dim the car’s high beams for a squad car traveling in the opposite direction, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

During a traffic stop at County Road 466A and Micro Racetrack Road, a woman driver and her male passenger both claimed their wallets had been stolen while they were in Tennessee and said they had no identification. They claimed they were headed for the beach.

The female driver was eventually identified as 26-year-old Kelsey Lynn Trushel, who is homeless. She had tried to give police a false name and later claimed she had a valid driver’s license out of Michigan. Police were able to verify the Michigan driver’s license was valid.

The male passenger was identified as 25-year-old Bradley Eugene Stager of White Pigeon, Mich.

A search of the vehicle turned up a .38-caliber Taurus PT738 pistol with a loaded magazine and a 1911 Kimber pistol. The serial number of the Kimber pistol had been “destroyed,” the report noted. An Ohio man’s driver’s license was found in Stager’s wallet. He claimed he “found” the driver’s license while on a walk and was planning to return it.

Police determined that Stager is a convicted felon and was wanted on a Michigan warrant charging him with a probation violation. He was also found to be in possession of cocaine and marijuana.

Stager was arrested on multiple charges including drug possession and weapons offenses. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $29,000 bond.

Trushel was arrested on a charge of providing false identification to law enforcement. She was booked at the jail on $1,000 bond.