Residents embrace idea of testing lights to cut down on gate strikes

Residents are embracing an official’s idea for testing lights as a way to possibly cut down on gate strikes in The Villages.

Earlier this week at a meeting of the Project Wide Advisory Committee, Community Development District 9 Supervisor Dan Ruehl pitched the idea of putting lights on the gates to reduce some of the more than 100 gate strikes per month in The Villages. He said a single test case might yield some data for PWAC to consider. However, Ruehl’s fellow PWAC members roundly rejected his suggestion.

Turns out, many residents are in agreement with Ruehl.

“We would like to see gate lights tested! Our opinion is that drivers hit the gates for a variety of reasons including not seeing them because of various sun glare and lighting conditions, being distracted, and possibly some DUI issues,” said Rolf Moulton of the Village of Hadley.

He pointed to the community of Lakewood Ranch and its use of lights on gates.

“We look forward to a test of lighted gate arms,” Moulton added.

Villager David Levine said lights could help residents better navigate the gates.

“I have come close to hitting the gates in broad daylight, and one of the reasons is that the gate tends to blend into the background and becomes almost invisible until you are on top of it,” Levine said. “Wider gates and brighter, more reflective colors, like orange, yellow, etc. will better stand out from the background and help make them more visible in daylight from further away. LED lights will also help.”

Villager Judy Mills points out that all of the gates in The Villages are unique in some way.

“The exit gate at Glenbrook is hard to see during the day. It’s in dabbled shade, and although it’s painted red and white, it’s still camouflaged by the shade,” she said.

Villager Paul Diatlovich agrees

“I defy anyone driving to the southern gate on Morse and 466 to clearly see the gate on any sunny afternoon. Not all gates need additional protection, but, the high traffic, high-usage gates should be considered. It just makes it safer for everyone,” he said.

Villager John Rumplasch likes the idea of a test case.

“Perhaps you could experiment by just installing one or two red blinking lights on a few gates that are solar powered within The Villages where most of gates are damaged by heavy traffic,” he said.