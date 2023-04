To the Editor:

I do think a change to the gates could lesson gate replacements. Sometimes, in the sun, they are hard to see. Also, the gates aren’t very wide.

Lights, more noticeable color, wider; try something!

In a prior community, we put a sign right before the gates, “One car only; gate will come down on a second car.” It helped.

Please try something.

Linda Ballou

Village of Pine Ridge