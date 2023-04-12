Villager with out-of-compliance home contends ‘whole process needs to be revamped’

A homeowner living on the Historic Side of The Villages whose home has been found to be in violation of deed compliance spoke Wednesday and said “the whole process needs to be revamped.”

The parents of Charlotte Bergandi purchased the home at 713 Megan Circle in the Village of Silver Lake in 1986. She inherited the home in 2011.

In February, the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors found that the home was out of compliance.

A complaint was received in November about the color of the home and blue paint at the end of the driveway. The driveway was not in violation, but it was determined by Community Standards that the colors of the home are not in compliance with the color palette. The home is painted mint green with pink trim.

In the time since she was found to be out of compliance, Community Standards has tried to work with Bergandi and has given her options for bringing her home back into compliance.

Bergandi was back before the VCCDD board on Wednesday at Savannah Center in a last-ditch appeal to keep her colors.

“We don’t have the latitude to make exceptions. All we can do is judge based on the rules that exist today,” explained VCCDD Supervisor Robert Chandler IV.

Bergandi clearly was not satisfied with that explanation.

“The whole process needs to be revamped,” she said.