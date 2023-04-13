Female Coleman prison corrections officer found guilty of sex acts with inmate

A female corrections officer has been found guilty of sex acts with an inmate at the Coleman Federal Correction Complex.

U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg has announced that 39-year-old Fiona Eyana Palmer of Wesley Chapel has been found guilty of sexual abuse of an inmate. Palmer faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in federal prison. Her sentencing hearing will be scheduled for a later date. Palmer had been indicted on Dec. 20.

According to testimony and evidence presented at trial, Palmer was employed as a correctional officer at the federal prison when she engaged in sexual acts with an inmate at the prison. In two recorded phone calls between Palmer and the inmate, Palmer discussed the sexual acts and offered to send money to one of the inmate’s relatives.

This case was investigated by the Department of Justice Office of Inspector General. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys William S. Hamilton and Hannah Nowalk.