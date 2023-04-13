83.1 F
The Villages
Thursday, April 13, 2023
Gate arms can be hard to see

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Albeit, The Villages is full of lousy drivers, I have had a problem with seeing the gate arm many times. At one point, they just disappear against the background. Had I not had a passenger familiar with a new area, I would have hit one of the gate arms. I was heading into the sun at that time of day and saw no gate at all. I stopped in time, thankfully.
My local gates disappear at times (they are broken so many times I never know when they are there or on the side of the road.) Again, with the gate disappearing against the background. Ergo, I think the flashing lights could be a deterrent. At least give it a try. Flashing lights with 2032 batteries are inexpensive, so if only one gate is saved, that would cover expenses for about a year or so, my thought.
Also, I have been told by some of my gate attendant friends that contractors pulling long trailers are an additional problem with the gate catching on the trailer.

R.E. Johnson
Village of Del Mar

 

