Heavily intoxicated man accused of shoving woman to floor at Red Sauce

A heavily intoxicated man is accused of shoving a woman to the floor at a restaurant in The Villages.

Joseph George Cistulli, 65, of Ocala was “being verbally abusive to his date” when another woman attempted to intervene at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Red Sauce at Lake Sumter Landing, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He was “yelling” and “swearing” at his date and the woman attempted to intervene.

She stood between Cistulli and his date, putting her hand up in an attempt to get him to stand back. Instead, he put both of his hands on the woman’s shoulders and shoved her. She fell to the ground, hitting her head, back and arm on the floor. The altercation was witnessed by a Red Sauce employee.

A deputy who interviewed Cistulli found that the New Britain, Conn. native was “heavily intoxicated.” He also “encroached” on the deputy’s “personal space numerous times and had to be told multiple times to step back.” A criminal history check revealed Cistulli had been arrested in 2001 in Indiana on a charge of battery.

Cistulli was arrested on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.