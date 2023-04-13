How far would you take an assault weapons ban?

To the Editor:

Kathy Strope suggests that an assault weapons ban will save lives. I ask Kathy to define an assault weapon. It would appear she thinks of an assault weapon as only a gun. In reality, any item used to take the life of another is an assault weapon.

Roughly six days ago, Cash App co-founder Bob Lee was stabbed to death on the streets of San Francisco. Lee died because an assault weapon was used. Are you going to ban knives? In August 2017, James Alex Fields, Jr. deliberately drove his car into a crowd of people peacefully protesting the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing one person and injuring 35. Since a car was used to take a life, that makes the car an assault weapon. Are you going call for a ban on cars? The CDC says there were 620,327 abortions nationally in 2020, the forceps used to terminate the baby’s life is an assault weapon. What is your position on that? In May 2022, a Florida nursing home resident confessed to beating and choking to death a 77-year-old woman because he was “mad” at her for entering his room and lying down on his bed. This man’s hands were used as an assault weapon. Are you going to call for the removal of everyone’s hands? Caine murdered his brother Able with a rock. Need I ask your perspective of that assault weapon?

What you’re missing here is that this is a condition of the heart and mind. Collectively as a nation, we have kicked God out of every aspect of of our lives. The more He was removed, the more society has descended into depravity. You can try to ban every gun in existence but it will not save lives. Ask the United Kingdom and Australia how gun bans worked for them.

This violence is driven by hate that comes from the division in this country. The division in this country is fueled by the main stream media, social media companies, and the turning a blind eye by the authorities that ignore warning signs reported to them. Hatred will not be deterred by legislation, it can only be combated with the power of Jesus.

“If My people, who are called by My name, shall humble themselves and pray, and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.” 2 Chronicles 7:14

What say you?

Charles McLeod

Wildwood