We are sad to announce the passing of James Charles Strzelecki, 76 of The Villages, FL. James formerly lived in Allentown, PA. James passed away on Tuesday March 28, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones at Ocala Regional Hospital.

James “Jim” was born the eldest of five sons on March 22, 1947 to Mary and Charles Strzelecki in Allentown, PA. After Jim graduated from William Allen High School in 1965, he began working as a bookkeeper for Frank Posocco’s construction company. He went on to pursue a career in financial advising and worked for John Hancock. Guiding others was a passion and financial advising enabled him to do just that.

On August 22, 1973, Jim married Barbara Moravek. They would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this August. Jim and Barbara went on to have a son, Christopher Strzelecki in 1980. Their daughter Jade Strzelecki was born five years later. Jim worked hard to make sure his family was well taken care of and provided for.

In 2002, Jim retired and spent his time attending old car shows and cruises, while adding to his collection of Roadrunner and Wiley Coyote items. He cared for his dogs, Murphy, Maggie, and Enzo at home and vacationed with family in Ocean City, NJ. He could often be caught dining at favorite eateries from Pennsylvania to Florida such as Willy Joe’s, Hershey Pantry, Varsity Inn, Mack & Manco’s, Amici’s, Pizza Box, Bellevue Pizza and Jeremiah’s. Jim also enjoyed tending to plants in his garden, taking his Challenger out for a spin, and going to football games. Most importantly, he loved nothing more than spending time with his two adult children and three grandchildren in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. He was always there for them whether it was helping them prepare for a football game, or for the birth of each grandchild. First and foremost, he always wanted to know that they were safe. Meticulous to a tee, Jim always took care of the details, kept his belongings and property pristine and unique, and lived by the saying “If it’s meant to be, it’s up to me.”

Jim was predeceased by his mother, Mary Schware; his father, Charles Strzelecki; and his stepfather, Thomas Schware. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Strzelecki; his son, Christopher Strzelecki (fiance Nicolle); his daughter, Jade Centanni (husband Brian), three grandchildren Gabby, Lucia and Conor Centanni; his brother, Thomas Strzelecki (wife Gena); his brother, Charles Strzelecki (wife Joanne); his brother, Robert Strzelecki (wife Frances); and his brother, Mark Strzelecki (wife Lori).

Jim will always be remembered for striking up interesting conversation and for his loyalty to family and friends. He was a very good listener, problem solver and would do just about anything for those he loved. “Gone, but not forgotten.” “Love never dies.”

There will be a celebration of life ceremony for Jim held in Allentown, PA at some point this summer.

There will be a celebration of life ceremony for James held in Allentown, PA at some point this summer.