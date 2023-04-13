73.1 F
The Villages
Thursday, April 13, 2023
More than 2,000 athletes will be competing in The Villages Senior Games

By Staff Report

More than 2,000 athletes will be competing in more than 20 sports in The Villages Senior Games.

That means many of the recreation facilities will be in full use Sunday, April 16 through Sunday, April 23.

Residents are asked to watch for signs regarding facility closures due to the Senior Games.

If you have any questions regarding these closures, please call the recreation center you plan on using prior to your arrival. For a complete schedule on where the sporting events and age groups will be playing, visit TheVillagesSeniorGames.com or call Recreation Administration at (352) 674-1800.

