Oakleaf Villages man arrested with stolen gun in his vehicle

An Oakleaf Villages man was arrested with a stolen gun in his vehicle.

Francis John Atanasio, 20, who lives in the apartment complex on County Road 466 in Lady Lake, was driving a tan Buick at about 8 p.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of College Avenue and Miller Street when an officer noticed he was driving without headlights, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. He also failed to come to a proper stop at the intersection.

During a traffic stop the odor of marijuana was detected coming from the vehicle.

“I have a blunt in my hat,” Atanasio told police.

A search of the vehicle turned up a Taurus GC3 9mm pistol which had been reported as stolen to the Leesburg Police Department. The pistol had a large extended magazine attached.

Atanasio, who is a convicted felon, denied any knowledge of the gun being in his car. He claimed he was on his way to work at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in the Villages.

Atanasio was arrested on charges of grand theft of a firearm, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed firearm and possession of marijuana. He was also ticketed for failure to stop at a sign and driving without headlights. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $18,000 bond.