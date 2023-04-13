83.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, April 13, 2023
type here...

Oakleaf Villages man arrested with stolen gun in his vehicle

By Staff Report
Francis John Atanasio
Francis John Atanasio

An Oakleaf Villages man was arrested with a stolen gun in his vehicle.

Francis John Atanasio, 20, who lives in the apartment complex on County Road 466 in Lady Lake, was driving a tan Buick at about 8 p.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of College Avenue and Miller Street when an officer noticed he was driving without headlights, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. He also failed to come to a proper stop at the intersection.

During a traffic stop the odor of marijuana was detected coming from the vehicle.

“I have a blunt in my hat,” Atanasio told police.

A search of the vehicle turned up a Taurus GC3 9mm pistol which had been reported as stolen to the Leesburg Police Department. The pistol had a large extended magazine attached.

Atanasio, who is a convicted felon, denied any knowledge of the gun being in his car. He claimed he was on his way to work at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in the Villages.

Atanasio was arrested on charges of grand theft of a firearm, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed firearm and possession of marijuana. He was also ticketed for failure to stop at a sign and driving without headlights. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $18,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The gates can be hard to see in the sun

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Ridge resident encourages officials to cut down on the number of gate strikes. She contends the gates can be hard to see in the sun.

Mass shootings will continue as long as greed prevails

A Village of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that mass shootings will continue as long as greed prevails.

No warranty for defective windows in two-year-old home

A Village of DeLuna resident describes her frustration that there is no warranty covering the defective window in her home.

Trump was on the right path

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident says that President Trump was on the right path when he said we should build in America and buy American.

Yield verses merge

A Village of Duval resident wants to clarify the idea of yielding vs. merging. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos