Officials in The Villages reject idea of eliminating government meetings

Elected officials in The Villages are clearly uncomfortable with the idea of cutting the number of regular board meetings, fearing it would eliminate opportunities for residents to engage with their government in a public forum.

The idea of cutting the number of yearly board meetings from 12 to seven was presented Thursday morning to the Community Development District 12 and Community Development District 13 boards of supervisors.

The proposal presented to the boards suggests that too much staff time is being consumed by the growing number of government meetings, due to the creation of new governmental bodies necessitated by the rapid growth of The Villages.

Supervisors are reluctant to surrender their monthly board meetings.

“As a matter of principle, I do not favor reducing the number of opportunities for residents to interact with us. We are the touchpoint for residents,” said CDD 12 Supervisor Phil Montalvo, a Village of Linden resident who was elected last year.

Fellow Supervisor David Robbins agreed.

“It is very important for people to come up to that lectern. It is important that people know that on a monthly basis they can come up and speak to us,” Robbins said.

CDD 13 supervisors had a similar reaction.

“As a community we are new and our residents need to be heard,” said Supervisor Tina Williamson, a resident of the Village of Citrus Grove.

She pointed to the packed house which gathered for Thursday’s meeting at Everglades Recreation Center as a reason to meet each month.

The idea of reducing the number of meetings was presented earlier in the week to the North Sumter County Utility Dependent District. NSCUDD Director Dan Warren called for an outright rejection of the idea.

And as for the consumption of staff time for monthly meetings, Warren offered a straightforward suggestion.

“Hire more staff,” he said.