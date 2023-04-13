85 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, April 13, 2023
type here...

Villager arrested after returning to pool from which she has been banned

By Staff Report
Karen Kramer
Karen Kramer

A Villager was arrested after returning to a swimming pool from which she has been banned.

Karen Flavell Kramer, 61, of the Village of Calumet Grove, was arrested at about 7 a.m. Wednesday at the Calumet Grove pool.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies were called to the pool to investigate a report of a woman in a car in the parking lot yelling for help. A deputy found Kramer in the car, but she denied she had called out for help. A check revealed she was wanted on a Lake County warrant charging her with failure to appear in court in connection with an arrest earlier this year after she allegedly tried to outrun police. The deputy also confirmed that Kramer has been banned from the Calumet Grove pool. The Ohio native denied any knowledge that she had been forbidden to return to the pool.

She was arrested on a charge of trespassing and booked at the Marion County Jail. Bond was set at $1,000.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

How far would you take an assault weapons ban?

A reader from Wildwood responds to a Villager who wrote in a Letter to the Editor about an assault weapons ban.

Gate arms can be hard to see

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Del Mar resident says that gate arms can be hard to see, especially when the sun is a factor.

The gates can be hard to see in the sun

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Ridge resident encourages officials to cut down on the number of gate strikes. She contends the gates can be hard to see in the sun.

Mass shootings will continue as long as greed prevails

A Village of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that mass shootings will continue as long as greed prevails.

No warranty for defective windows in two-year-old home

A Village of DeLuna resident describes her frustration that there is no warranty covering the defective window in her home.

Photos