Villager arrested after returning to pool from which she has been banned

A Villager was arrested after returning to a swimming pool from which she has been banned.

Karen Flavell Kramer, 61, of the Village of Calumet Grove, was arrested at about 7 a.m. Wednesday at the Calumet Grove pool.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies were called to the pool to investigate a report of a woman in a car in the parking lot yelling for help. A deputy found Kramer in the car, but she denied she had called out for help. A check revealed she was wanted on a Lake County warrant charging her with failure to appear in court in connection with an arrest earlier this year after she allegedly tried to outrun police. The deputy also confirmed that Kramer has been banned from the Calumet Grove pool. The Ohio native denied any knowledge that she had been forbidden to return to the pool.

She was arrested on a charge of trespassing and booked at the Marion County Jail. Bond was set at $1,000.