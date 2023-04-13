Villagers worried about construction traffic on Meggison Road

Villagers are worried about heavy traffic on Meggison Road, particularly large construction trucks.

Nancy Zaludek Bengali of the Village of Citrus Grove said Meggison Road has become terribly dangerous because of the traffic, much of it connected to the rapid construction of new homes at the southern end of The Villages.

She and many other residents of Citrus Grove and Cason Hammock attended Thursday morning’s Community Development District 13 Board of Supervisors meeting at Everglades Recreation Center.

To make matters worse, she said the area wasn’t properly planned and there aren’t crosswalks in key locations on Meggison Road.

“I don’t know who planned this, but you have to understand we are in our 70s and 80s,” she said.

Bengali said that to reach a cross walk to get to her local postal station, she would have to walk more than a mile in a convoluted journey.

“You can’t walk a mile to the post office. Not at this age. Not in the sun,” she said.

The New Jersey native said traffic is speeding down Meggison Road, including the large construction trucks which come “flying through.”

Fred Upton of Cason Hammock said the highest volume of traffic hits at 7 a.m. and again at 5 p.m. He said it’s become a dangerous area for golf carts to travel.

“None of us wants to see somebody get hurt,” Upton said.

Officials encouraged residents to make their fears known to officials in Sumter County and Wildwood. CDD 13 does not own the roads and has no law enforcement power.