Woman jailed after allegedly punching man over chairs at town square

A woman was jailed after allegedly attacking a man over chairs at a town square in The Villages.

Wendy Rose Marie Mensinger, 56, of Ocklawaha, was attempting to flee Spanish Springs Town Square at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when she was apprehended by a Lady Lake police officer. She was “uncooperative” and the officer had to grab her by both arms, according to an arrest report. She was unsteady on her feet and had slurred speech.

Mensinger had been pointed out by a man who said she punched him in the face “after a verbal altercation occurred on the square involving taking someone’s chairs and placing them in the middle of a walkway.” The man, who is over the age of 65, said he wanted to see Mensinger prosecuted. There were multiple witnesses, the report indicated.

The Michigan native was arrested on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65 and misdemeanor charge of disorderly intoxication. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,500.