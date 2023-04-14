Alice A. Ehrsam

Alice A.(Wycoff) Ehrsam 11/07/1941-04/08/2023, currently residing in Oxford, Florida, passed peacefully from this life in her sleep.

Alice was born in Toledo, Ohio. She also lived in St Petersburg, Florida, and her beloved Asheville, North Carolina.

Alice is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph F Wycoff and Cedora V (Dusseau) Rozanski, as well as her stepfather, Roman Rozanski. Alice is survived by her sister, Nondus Hove of California; her sons: Robert (Julie) Hays of Michigan, David (Tawnya) Hays of Michigan, William E Ehrsam of North Carolina; her daughters: Dawn (Gary) Czerniejewski of Ohio, Cindy (Art Bartlett) Stoll of Florida. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren as well as numerous dear friends.

Alice was a woman who loved her family and friends fiercely, enjoyed being outdoors, loved plants and flowers, cared deeply for animals, most especially her cats. Alice was always at her best serving and helping others.

Her family is so grateful that she no longer suffers with a long list of health difficulties that she battled for many years. Regarding her health, she was a warrior.

The family wishes to deeply thank the staff in both the assisted living facility as well as the memory care section of Trinity Springs, Oxford, Florida. In addition, please know the family is also grateful for the hospice staff at VITAS Healthcare.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity Springs, a faith based, nonprofit senior living community.

At a future date, family will honor Alice by scattering her ashes in the mountains of North Carolina, of which Alice loved so very much.