The Big Red Bus bloodmobile will be at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, April 16.

To register, visit https://www.oneblood.org/. Click to donate and enter the 34484 zip code to look for Amazing Grace Lutheran Church. The address is 4886 CR 472 (Rainey Trail), Oxford, FL 34484.

Donors will receive a $20 gift card as well as a T-shirt.

For additional details, visit https://amazinggracelc.org/

