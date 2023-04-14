Official in The Villages among those with mysterious spike in water usage

An official in The Villages is among those with a mysterious spike in water usage.

Rocky Hyder of the Village of De La Vista South described his unexplained surge in usage at Friday’s meeting of the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors.

Hyder, who chairs the CDD 1 board, said his water usage went up by 1,000 gallons last month, at a time his when his wife was away taking care of her mother.

Hyder concurs with residents who have reported mysterious spikes in water usage at their homes in The Villages. The topic has been a subject of contention before the North Sumer Community Utility Dependent District with many residents complaining that their concerns about water use surges was dismissed as a “leaky toilet” and they were told to pay up or face late charges or even potential cutoff of their water.

Hyder, who was a licensed plumber for 10 years in North Carolina, contends there is a problem and it cannot be ignored.

“There is an issue from where the data is collected. There is a real issue with water meters. The longer it is ignored, the worse it is going to become,” Hyder warned.

Fellow CDD 1 Supervisor Bill Jenness has long been suspicious of the pipes in The Villages.

“The old black poly pipe that goes to the meter is shot,” Jenness said.