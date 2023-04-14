Officials unanimously vote to stop accepting anonymous complaints

Another group of officials has voted to stop accepting anonymous complaints when it comes to deed compliance in The Villages.

The Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors on Friday voted 5-0 to no longer accept anonymous complaints.

The board heard from several residents in a public hearing before taking the vote.

“We have no idea where the complaints are coming from. We have a right to face our accuser,” said Marie Davis of the Village of Santo Domingo. “If you have a problem, you should be able to walk up to a neighbor and talk to them about it.”

She said that many of the complaints being lodged are “petty” in nature.

The snowbird said her neighbors have contacted her when she has been in Pennsylvania. She said her neighbors wanted to make sure she was aware that her landscaper had not been fulfilling his duties. She said she was grateful to be made aware of the situation.

Davis said that those making complaints should have to give their Villages ID number.

Donna Connor, also of the Village of Santo Domingo, in 2021 was in a bitter deed compliance battle over her Florida Friendly Landscaping.

“If they have a complaint, they should state who they are,” Connor said.

Ron Baxa, a resident of the Village of Santo Domingo, was not in favor of abandoning the anonymous complaint system, which is aimed at preserving harmony in neighborhoods.

“Will this make our community prettier? Will people be intimidated?” Baxa asked. “That is where the anonymous complaint is helpful.”

He said some of the properties in violation are rentals

“The owners are making money. The renter is paying the rent and doesn’t care,” Baxa said. “We have a lot of seasonal owners. They don’t have cameras and they don’t see what is happening.”

He said he had a complaint lodged against him once “and I was embarrassed to death.”

Supervisor Dennis Richards said he is afraid the “friendly neighbor” approach might not always be well received.

“Not every neighbor is going to welcome you into their home when you want to tell them their grass is too long,” he said.

In the end, Richards voted in favor of no longer accepting anonymous complaints. Those making complaints about properties in CDD 2 will have to give their names when contacting Community Standards. The board agreed it will revisit the issue in May 2024.

CDD 2 is the second district to stop accepting anonymous complaints. In 2020, CDD 5 was the first district to stop accepting anonymous complaints.