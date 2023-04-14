83.2 F
Friday, April 14, 2023
President Trump said it, but President Biden is doing it

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Our energy sector is building new plants in America to build our own components for meeting the goals of self-reliance by 2035. President Trump may have said it, but President Biden is doing it.

Leone Gentner
Village of Polo Ridge

 

Photos