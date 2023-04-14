President Trump said it, but President Biden is doing it

To the Editor:
Our energy sector is building new plants in America to build our own components for meeting the goals of self-reliance by 2035. President Trump may have said it, but President Biden is doing it.
Leone Gentner
Village of Polo Ridge
