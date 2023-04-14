87.5 F
The Villages
Friday, April 14, 2023
The whole process needs to be revamped

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

There was an article in the April 13 issue of Villages-News.com regarding a home on the Historic Side being out of compliance. During a public hearing the owner of that home is quoted as saying “The whole process needs to be revamped” and that statement is very well put. Her statement does not specifically mean they all need to be deleted, but I have been saying for a long time that the various Standards and Restrictions documents need attention. Several versions create numerous problems for both the District officials to enforce with fairness, AND problems for homeowners to comply with in a fair and reasonable manner. Making matters of standards and restrictions more complicated, there are masses of varying “Rules” that apply to each district individually and that matter hinders the fair and reasonable enforcement process. Those very detailed rules go much further into the enforcement and compliance areas and they are often if not always unknown to the average homeowner. The restrictions, documents and rules could be made far more up to date if The Villages officials would address this concern.

Lee Gilpin
Village of Liberty Park

 

