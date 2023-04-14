Scams are a major threat to senior citizens in Florida

As Florida’s CFO, I’ve made it my mission to combat fraud in our state. From identity theft to cybercrimes and insurance fraud, Florida is facing a fraud epidemic. When it comes to financial schemes, many of these criminals are out to target one specific group – our senior citizens. It is estimated that seniors across the country lose nearly $3 billion each year to financial frauds and scams. In fact, one out of every five adults aged 65 and older has been the victim of a financial scam.

In Florida, we are continuing to find ways to help ensure our seniors are protected from financial abuse. These individuals work their entire lives to build a nest egg and we must protect them from bad actors looking for a pay day. We must fight back against those who want to take advantage of our seniors for their own personal gain.

When it comes to scams, the best defense is a good offense, and that is why we have developed the “Be Scam Smart” financial safety video campaign to provide Florida’s seniors, their families, and caregivers, with the resources and tools they need to protect themselves from financial schemes. Several ideas for protecting the retirement you worked all your life include checking your bank accounts regularly, do not allow yourself to be rushed into a financial decision, and review your social media privacy settings to limit what you share publicly. Always remember, if it sounds too good to be true, then it probably is.

The “Be Scam Smart” financial initiative cover topics like identity theft and scams and were designed to bring the information presented at our Be Scam Smart workshops to Floridians virtually. Now, from the comfort of their own homes, our seniors can learn how to spot fraudulent behavior and receive tips to fight identity theft. I encourage all Floridians, and especially our seniors and caregivers, to view the videos by visiting MyFloridaCFO.com/SAFE.

It is critical to do all we can to protect Florida’s senior population from fraudsters and scam artists, and I am proud to lead that charge. I hope these materials give every senior in our state, and their families, the confidence that they can spot fraud before it happens and protect themselves from those looking to do financial harm. By working together, and empowering our citizens, we can work to put an end to fraud in Florida and hold those who commit these crimes accountable.

Jimmy Patronis is Florida’s chief financial officer.