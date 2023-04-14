Woman who tried to give cops false ID busted when hair doesn’t match photo

A woman who tried to give law enforcement a false identity was busted when her hair didn’t match the photo on the other woman’s driver’s license.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called to a disturbance in the wee hours Thursday at a home on Oak Street in Coleman.

Cormoni Danay Solomon, 22, of Wildwood, was found at the home and claimed she was simply attempting to collect her belongings, according to an arrest report. Solomon gave the deputies the name and birth date of a 31-year-old woman. When a deputy pulled up a computer image of that woman’s driver’s license photo, her features did not match Solomon’s facial features and “yellowish hair.”

Cormoni was arrested on a charge of providing false information to law enforcement. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.