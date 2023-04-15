89.7 F
Bongo Bob to rely on public defender after arrest at arts and crafts festival

By Staff Report
Robert 22Bongo Bob22 Murphy
Robert “Bongo Bob” Murphy

A Villager who goes by the name Bongo Bob intends to rely on the public defender for his representation in a criminal case after his arrest earlier this month at the Brownwood Arts and Crafts Festival.

Robert Xavier Murphy, 66, of the Village of Fenney, was arrested April 8 on a charge of battery after an altercation when he was attempting to drop off his musical equipment at a restaurant at Brownwood Paddock Square.

In a document filed in Sumter County Court, Murphy indicated that he will rely on the public defender’s office for representation. He also indicated he receives $1,800 in monthly Social Security benefits and $1,400 in monthly retirement/pension benefits. The document also says he has $450,000 in equity in his home. Documents also show Murphy’s wife posted his $500 bond.

He is scheduled for arraignment on May 24 in Sumter County Court.

Murphy had been attempting to drop off his music equipment in preparation for his performance with the band The Analogs at a downtown venue, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The percussionist wanted to drive his vehicle beyond a traffic barricade set up for the arts and crafts show, which drew an enormous crowd to the square over the Easter weekend. Members of The Villages Special Events team informed Murphy, who stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 234 pounds, that the traffic barricade would remain in place. The Boston native “became very aggressive and verbally abusive” toward the event staff and grabbed one staffer by his shirt, according to witnesses.

Murphy’s wife had accompanied her husband downtown and was shopping, the report noted. She said she turned around and saw her husband and the other person “yelling in each other’s faces and pushing one another,” the report said

Murphy moved to The Villages to retire in 2017, but has been performing in a number of local bands.

