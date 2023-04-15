Independent engineer could be tapped to investigate sod vs. stone controversy

The Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors is considering hiring an independent engineer to help sort out the growing sod vs. stone controversy in The Villages.

The CDD 3 board on Friday decided to investigate pricing and the potential hiring of an engineer to examine the rule that owners of patio villas must have sod and not stone in their landscaping beds.

Homeowners are facing costly replacement of their stone landscaping and future maintenance expense if they are forced to put down sod. Several Villagers have deed compliance cases pending after being turned in by anonymous complainers. Patio villa owners, many of whom are snowbirds, love the low-maintenance and look of stone.

Patio villa residents throughout The Villages, many of whom purchased their homes with the rock landscaping already in place, have been confounded by the no-rock rule. Some owners of patio villas have been assessed steep fines for not being in compliance with the rule. Patio villas must have sod, while residents of courtyard villas are allowed to replace sod with rock landscaping.

Patio villas with stone continue to be listed and sold by Properties of The Villages, as well as other realtors, even though the homes are not in compliance. Homeowners contend they purchased the properties with no disclosure of the deed compliance violation.

The argument is that stone is an impervious surface and that water cannot pass through it.

CDD 3 has a permit through the Southwest Florida Water Management District, obtained with a 65-35 breakdown of pervious to impervious surfaces throughout the district. The patio villas were lumped in the 35 percent, thus the rule against stone in the landscaping beds.

For months, CDD 3 supervisors have been prodding and asking questions about the sod vs. stone rule in patio villas. They say that history shows that CDD 3, an older district that includes the villages of Polo Ridge, Glenbrook and Belle Aire, has weathered many hurricanes and tropical storms through the years without flooding in the patio villas, even with the many patio villas that have illicit stone in the landscaping beds.

“We do have a history. There is a history there with what has happened with this particular concern,” said Supervisor Terry Biddle. “I still think it is an issue that needs to be addressed.”

An independent study could have ramifications for owners of other patio villas in The Villages who are caught up in the sod vs. stone controversy. A growing chorus of residents has been asking similar questions about sod vs. stone.

