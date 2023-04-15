It can be hard to see the gate arms

To the Editor:

I have lived in The Villages for 20-plus years. Seeing the gate arms has always been a problem especially at night. Putting up lights is an expensive project and does not solve the problem. Let’s take the least costly way to solve the problem. Take a lead from the railroad of placing drop ropes on the arms. The problem is not necessarily the sun or darkness. The arms are quite small in size which makes it difficult to see sometimes day or night. You’re dealing with aging people whose sight is not that of younger people. It would probably be the least costly cure and save a ton of money and time in repairs.

Donald Kaufman

Grovewood Villas