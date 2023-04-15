89.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, April 15, 2023
type here...

It can be hard to see the gate arms

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I have lived in The Villages for 20-plus years. Seeing the gate arms has always been a problem especially at night. Putting up lights is an expensive project and does not solve the problem. Let’s take the least costly way to solve the problem. Take a lead from the railroad of placing drop ropes on the arms. The problem is not necessarily the sun or darkness. The arms are quite small in size which makes it difficult to see sometimes day or night. You’re dealing with aging people whose sight is not that of younger people. It would probably be the least costly cure and save a ton of money and time in repairs.

Donald Kaufman
Grovewood Villas

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Positive experience at UF Health-The Villages Hospital

A Village of Liberty Park resident shares her positive experience at UF Health-The Villages Hospital. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Why do they not listen to us?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Silver Lake resident wonders why the Morse family won’t listen to resident calling for the reopening of the Barnstorm Theater at Brownwood.

The whole process needs to be revamped

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Liberty Park resident agrees with a Villager who complained that the whole deed compliance process needs to be revamped.

President Trump said it, but President Biden is doing it

A Village of Polo Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says President Biden is making good on a promise made by President Trump.

If you don’t like it in the The Villages you can always move!

A Village of St. Charles resident writes in a Letter to the Editor that residents who are unhappy here always have the option of moving.

Photos