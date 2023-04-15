Officials have mixed reactions to hiring special hearing officer for deed compliance

Community development district supervisors are having mixed reactions to the idea of hiring a special hearing officer for public hearings in deed compliance cases.

This past week, the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors officially took action to turn its deed compliance public hearings over to a special hearing officer. The VCCDD board will be relying on retired Lake County Judge Terry Neal to act as the special hearing officer. She originally came aboard in 2021 with Community Development District 12. All reports suggest that her years as a judge have been a real asset and she is doing an exemplary job in the role. Her hourly rate is $125 and the estimated fiscal impact for each CDD is expected to be only a few hundred dollars.

Deputy District Manager Carrie Duckett acknowledged that it can be “quite uncomfortable” for CDD supervisors, who are residents elected by fellow residents, to sit in judgement of fellow residents, who can be “friends and neighbors.”

Public hearings don’t happen often and are the last step, prior to Community Standards taking a variety of steps in trying to help, nudge or cajole a homeowner into bringing a property into compliance. However, in cases of neighborhood eyesores, dead owners or even squatters, residents clearly want an audience that is receptive to their concerns.

The idea of hiring a special hearing officer was presented Friday to the CDD 1, CDD 2, CDD 3 and CDD 4 boards.

CDD 1 Board Chairman Rocky Hyder had some reservations about taking this step.

“My issue is that it moves this board further away from the constituents we serve,” Hyder said.

However, CDD 4 Board Chairman Cliff Wiener was quick to embrace the idea.

“The worst part of this job is sitting here telling your neighbor you have to enforce something,” said Wiener. “To me, it’s a no brainer.”