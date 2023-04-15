89.7 F
The Villages
Saturday, April 15, 2023
Rental property owner’s many tales of woe fail to convince supervisors to waive fine

By Meta Minton

A rental property owner’s many tales of woe failed to convince supervisors to waive a fine against her property in a deed compliance case.

Mary Bertoli is attempting to sell her rental property in Villa Valdosta in the Village of Belle Aire. She ran afoul of deed compliance standards and in February, Community Development District 3 paid to have a contractor mow the lawn. A $250 fine was imposed.

Bertoli wrote a letter to Community Standards describing 2022 as “the most horrific year of my life.” At age 85, she was diagnosed with heart and chronic kidney disease. She got COVID-19 and was involved in an accident that she says nearly killed her. During that time, when she was facing enormous medical bills, she found it difficult to hire a reliable landscaper.  Bertoli, who lived in The Villages for 10 years but has since moved to Ocala, promised to keep up the property until it is sold.

However, CDD 3 supervisors, who apparently they have been burned by fine forgiveness in years past, declined to waive the fine.

Supervisors noted they can act under new powers to place a lien on the home and collect the money at the time of closing.

