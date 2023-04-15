89.7 F
The Villages
Saturday, April 15, 2023
Tutors for Kids invites volunteers to workshop to help struggling students

By Jordyn Pennington

Tutors for Kids is inviting their volunteer tutors to a workshop aimed at helping students struggling with math.

Tutors for Kids is a nonprofit organization that uses community volunteers to support local education. The group responds to classroom tutoring needs, including reading, writing, math and science courses. Currently, the group has over 185 volunteers serving twelve Title 1 schools spread over Lake, Marion and Sumter counties. Their last quarterly meeting had over 80 volunteers in attendance.

The workshop will be April 25 from 3 to  4:30 p.m. at the Eisenhower Recreation Center. Annie Fetter has been chosen as the featured speaker for the day.

Fetter is an accomplished math education specialist. She speaks at conferences all over the country and encourages a focus on sense-making and leveraging students’ ideas. She is also the author of Reveal Math, a new K-5 textbook series from McGraw-Hill Education.

If you would like to become a volunteer tutor or have questions about the upcoming workshop, please email [email protected]. You can also visit their website to send a donation.

