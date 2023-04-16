Rose Ann Lennox passed away peacefully at age 73 on Saturday, March 11, 2023. She is survived by her sister, Doris Goodwin, niece Teresa (sp. Stan), nephew David (sp. Genevieve), grandnieces Kristin (sp. Jose) and Ella (sp. Will) and grandnephews Brent (sp. Whitney), Nicholas and Michael. She was a loving aunt and treasured being involved in their lives.

Ann was born in Washington, D.C. on January 31, 1950 and lived in Maryland. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Education from the University of Maryland and later earned her Master’s. She began her career as an English teacher and retired as a vice principal of a high school. During her career, she touched the lives of thousands of students and their families.

She loved everything Maryland including the Chesapeake Bay. Ann was an avid sailor and loved to fish and crab. She also enjoyed cooking, photography, playing the guitar, singing in a choir, gardening, painting, and shopping.

At age 51 Ann suffered a massive stroke and brain bleed resulting in left side paralysis. She retired on disability and moved to FL in 2003 to be with family. With the help of her part time aide, Anne Joseph, she was able to live independently for 16 years continuing all of her hobbies even adding horseback riding. In 2018 she developed Parkinson’s Disease which eventually required skilled nursing so she moved into a long term facility in 2020.

Her example of courage, acceptance, independence and positivity was, and continues to be, an inspiration. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on April 25, 2023 at 10am at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church in Summerfield, FL.