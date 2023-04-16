88.5 F
The Villages
Sunday, April 16, 2023
Carl Frederick Langley Jr.

By Staff Report
Carl Frederick Langley Jr., 88, was called home on April 10, 2023. He was surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his mother Mary Louise Kaldenback, his father Carl F. Langley Sr., and his sister Barbara Langley Shepard.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years Kathryn G. Langley, his daughters Pamela Langley Beasley(Joseph), Susan Langley Feaster, and Jean Langley Roberts. He is also survived by his grandchildren Joseph Donald Beasley(Lea), Samuel Carl Beasley(Audrey), Joshua Carl Feaster(Heather), Zachary Teiser Feaster(Erin), Caleb Roberts, Jack Roberts, and Owen Roberts, and 3 great grandchildren.

He served in the US Navy during the Korean War. He was a graduate of the University of Richmond. He served as Director of Case Goods at Hill-Rom and was also an Industrial Engineer.

He was an avid golfer and loved writing poetry. He immensely enjoyed his Writing is Fun class. A memorial service will be held at Hope Lutheran Church on Friday April 21, 2023 at 10AM.

He will be dearly missed by all of those who knew and loved him.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Hope Lutheran Church building fund.

