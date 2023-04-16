Patio villa owners with rock landscaping make pitch to be grandfathered in

A group of patio villa owners with rock landscaping are making a pitch to be grandfathered in rather than removing their rock and replacing it with sod.

Residents of the La Cresenta Villas are among the growing number of homeowners caught up in the sod vs. stone dilemma.

The La Cresenta Villas residents had hoped to make a pitch Friday to the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors, but were shut down. Supervisors said they could not view the presentation as the homeowners are involved in pending deed compliance cases after being turned in by an anonymous complainer.

Many patio villa owners are facing costly replacement of their stone landscaping and future maintenance expense if they are forced to put down sod. Patio villa owners, many of whom are snowbirds, love the low-maintenance and look of stone. Many of them, who purchased their homes with the rock landscaping already in place, have been confounded by the no-rock rule. Patio villas must have sod, while residents of courtyard villas are allowed to replace sod with rock landscaping.

Some owners of patio villas have been assessed steep fines for not being in compliance with the rule.

Patio villas with stone continue to be listed and sold by Properties of The Villages, as well as other realtors, even though the homes are not in compliance. Homeowners contend they purchased the properties with no disclosure of the deed compliance violation.

In their PowerPoint presentation, obtained by Villages-News.com, La Cresenta Villas residents indicate that replacing sod with stone dates back up to 20 years. They claim it was allowed through the Architectural Review Committee Manual, but at some point the manual was mysteriously altered. They also claim that, “Selected owners that were informed of ARC Manual changes were allowed to be granted permission for replacing sod with stone.”

In the interest of resolving the matter, La Cresenta Villas residents are asking to be grandfathered in so they don’t have to make the switch from stone to sod. They say they never knew about the requirement and never changed the stone landscaping, which was in place at the time of their purchase. They point out that being grandfathered in will not infringe on the CDD 2 board’s ability to enforce the restriction “going forward if they desire.”

There was much more to the PowerPoint presentation put together by the residents of La Cresenta Villas. You can view it in its entirety at this link: Sod vs. Stone Powerpoint