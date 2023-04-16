Singer Sara Evans will be bringing her hits to show in The Villages

Sara Evans will be singing her country hits when she comes to The Sharon on May 6. She was singing a different tune on “The Masked Singer” TV show, earlier this year.

It was a heavy metal number called “Here I Go Again,” by Whitesnake. Evans was dressed in black leather as a character called Mustang on the Fox TV show.

The show features performances by celebrities disguised in elaborate costumes. Evans offered these words as Mustang on “The Masked Singer” to the audience and panel:

“From the outside, my life may look like a shiny carnival. I’ve sold out arenas. I’ve won awards.

“But this ride has come with its fair share of pain. I’ve almost died more times than I can count. But I’m a survivor. I’m hell on heels. Every time I’m counted out, I come back stronger than before, with my herd right by my side.

“So tonight, I’m reining in all my horsepower as the sexy, mighty mustang. And after facing death, how scary can singing here be?”

Sounds like a country song.

Evans, 52, knows all about the ups and downs of country music. She has made 10 albums and her hits include: Born to Fly,” “No Place That Far,” “Suds in the Bucket,” “I Could Not Ask For More,” “A Little Bit Stronger” and “A Real Fine Place to Start.”

Here is the video of her reveal on The Masked Singer:

After she revealed her identity, Evans had this to say. “I guess the cat’s out of the bag … or the Mustang is out of the stable!” Evans said on social media, according to AL.com. “I had such an awesome time being a part of the MaskedSinger.”