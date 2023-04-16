88.5 F
The Villages
Sunday, April 16, 2023
Snowbird accused of molesting child ordered to stay away from minors

By Staff Report
A snowbird accused of molesting a child has been ordered to stay away from minors while he is free on bond.

Michael Robert Turney, 71, of the Village of Asland remains free on $15,000 bond after his arrest last month at his home on Bernard Lane by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on a Hillsborough County warrant charging him with lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim 18 years of age or younger.

He was transported April 6 to the Hillsborough County Jail and released two days later.

Judge J. Catherine Catlin ordered that as a stipulation of his release on bond, Turney may not have contact with the victim or any minors.

Turney’s bond was posted by his wife.

Turney splits his time between The Villages and Summit Lake, Wis. He has a Wisconsin driver’s license.

He and his wife purchased their home in The Villages in 2019.

