Villagers urge officials to try something new to cut down on gate strikes

Villagers are urging officials to try something new to cut down on gate strikes each month in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Community Development District 9 Supervisor Dan Ruehl made headlines last week when he suggested in a meeting of the Project Wide Advisory Committee that an experiment using lights on gate arms be undertaken as a way to increase the gates’ visibility and reduce the number of gate strikes. However, Ruehl’s fellow PWAC members emphatically rejected his suggestion.

While PWAC was quick to reject Ruehl’s idea for a test, residents have embraced it.

“I believe that part of the problem with the gate issue is that as you drive towards the gate it seems to disappear as it lies on the horizon of your view. It’s almost like an optical illusion for a few seconds. However, I believe the solution is to simply attach a couple of bright flags to the pole to draw attention to the gate. It certainly would be an inexpensive way to test it at various gates that are often hit,” said Jan Pope of the Village of Collier.

There are more than 100 gate strikes per month in The Villages.

“I myself, a resident for 10 years, know that the gate is there, but many times could not see it due to the sun or other reasons such a fog. A reflector would definitely help at night as would lights,” said Diane Duffett of the Village of Fernandina. “I’d give it a try. Put some lights and/or reflectors on some of the gates and see what happens.”

Anne Kremer of the Village of Summerhill went so far as to accuse PWAC of “negligence” for dismissing the idea so quickly.

“So very often when we exit our Village of Summerhill, going west, the sun glare makes the gates invisible to see! It had nothing to do with the assumption of speed or bad driving. We know to look for them, but others might not. Lights would make the area safer for everyone,” she said.

Lois Philbrick of the Village Briar Meadow is also critical of PWAC.

“The supervisors who are unwilling to try lights on the gates as even as a test case and tossing out comments like ‘you can’t fix stupid’ aren’t doing their job. Why not check the statistics, pick the gate with the most hits and install gate arms with lights at that location? Doing nothing and calling people stupid means nothing changes,” Philbrick said.