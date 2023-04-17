Gate attendant weighs in on gate strikes

To the Editor:

As a gate attendant, I have observed many many gate strikes over the past eight plus years.

Virtually all of them are caused by men trying to follow another car or cart through the gate without have to stop and press the button or use their access card.

One man on a motorcycle ducked his head and sped up when he saw the gate arm coming down, forgetting or ignoring his girlfriend on the back. Fortunately she was wearing a helmet because she was conked on the head!

The vast majority of strikes are at the resident gate.

Jim Krysiak

Attendent at Santiago Gate