68.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, April 17, 2023
type here...

Gate attendant weighs in on gate strikes

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

As a gate attendant, I have observed many many gate strikes over the past eight plus years.
Virtually all of them are caused by men trying to follow another car or cart through the gate without have to stop and press the button or use their access card.
One man on a motorcycle ducked his head and sped up when he saw the gate arm coming down, forgetting or ignoring his girlfriend on the back. Fortunately she was wearing a helmet because she was conked on the head!
The vast majority of strikes are at the resident gate.

Jim Krysiak
Attendent at Santiago Gate

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

How about we put a ‘Please Don’t Hit Me’ sign on the gates?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hemingway resident suggesting putting a “Please Don’t Him Me” sign on the gates.

Gun control to help reduce mass shooting

A Village of Hemingway resident responds to Letters to the Editor recently expressing a pro and a con on the subject of gun control.

Use a little common sense when it comes to the gates

A Village of Gilchrist resident, in a Letter to the Editor, urges fellow residents to use a little common sense when it comes to the gates.

It can be hard to see the gate arms

A resident of the Grovewood Villas writes that for an aging population with eyesight challenges, the gates can be hard to see.

Positive experience at UF Health-The Villages Hospital

A Village of Liberty Park resident shares her positive experience at UF Health-The Villages Hospital. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos