Monday, April 17, 2023
Get your golf verbiage correct

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I have been playing golf for over 70 years and my ears burn every time I hear someone refer to “golfing.” GOLF is a noun. You play golf. You do not “golf.” So have fun playing golf.

Jon Commander
Village of Del Mar

 

