Get your golf verbiage correct

To the Editor:
I have been playing golf for over 70 years and my ears burn every time I hear someone refer to “golfing.” GOLF is a noun. You play golf. You do not “golf.” So have fun playing golf.
Jon Commander
Village of Del Mar
To the Editor:
I have been playing golf for over 70 years and my ears burn every time I hear someone refer to “golfing.” GOLF is a noun. You play golf. You do not “golf.” So have fun playing golf.
Jon Commander
Village of Del Mar
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.