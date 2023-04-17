78 F
The Villages
Monday, April 17, 2023
Maybe we should change the material used in gate arms

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Whether it may be the drivers’ excessive speed or not being able to see the gate one fact is true, if the gate gets hit it breaks off. The gate is made of metal and I doubt that the way it is configured allows for any impact thus every time one is hit it breaks off. Maybe what we should be looking into either changing the material of the gate from metal to some type of semi-hard rubber that will allow some impact or changing the way it is attached so that there is a little give when it is hit such that the gate can move forward but comes back to its normal position after impact. The way the gate is currently designed it’s rigid with no give when it is hit so it breaks off. There will probably be a cost associated with changing the design of the gate but it may save money in the long run. We need these gates because they do the job of helping with the flow of vehicle and golf cart traffic.

Bob Fiandaca
Village of Buttonwood

 

