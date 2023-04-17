78.4 F
The Villages
Monday, April 17, 2023
Pennsylvania snowbird injured after Mercedes crashes in roundabout in The Villages

By Staff Report

A Pennsylvania snowbird was injured after his Mercedes crashed in a roundabout in The Villages.

Thomas Allen Richards, 73, of the Village of Monarch Grove, was at the wheel of a gray 2020 Mercedes GLC300 utility vehicle at 3:16 p.m. Sunday when he crashed in the roundabout at Marsh Bend Trail and Corbin Trail near the entrance to the Village of McClure, according to an accident report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Richards, who was identified by his Pennsylvania driver’s license, was conscious but not alert. He suffered “minor superficial scrapes on his legs, arms and head,” the report said.

He had been heading south on Marsh Bend Trail and was “exceeding the speed limit.” He was unable to navigate the roundabout and ran up into it, striking vegetation and a one way sign, shearing it from its post. His Mercedes went on to a strike a tree in the roundabout.

This diagram showing how the crash occurred was included in the accident report.

An ambulance from The Villages Public Safety Department transported Richards to UF Health-Leesburg Hospital for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash. The Mercedes was towed from the scene by Kling Towing.

Richards purchased his home at 1682 Sarakinis Path in 2021 for $769,000. He receives the tax bill in Harrisburg, Pa.

