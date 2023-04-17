Robert Interdonato

Robert ‘Bob’ Interdonato, a man who lived a full and adventurous life, passed away peacefully at his home on March 14, 2023, at the age of 92, following a brief illness. Born on October 9, 1930, in Manhattan, New York, he was the son of Anna and Carmelo Interdonato. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Santo, Anthony (Nino), Salvatore, and his sister Maria Salzman.

Bob was a native New Yorker who grew up in Manhattan during the 1930s, 40s, and 50s. He had a natural talent for storytelling, and his entertaining anecdotes about his childhood and his love of horses always captivated his family and friends.

Bob’s love of horses began when he was a young boy, and he rode a pony that a man brought to his neighborhood every week for rides. It soon became apparent that Bob had a special bond with the animals, and he became an accomplished rider, frequently riding horses in Central Park and at Dude Ranches. This passion eventually led to a 35-year career as a trainer-driver and owner of Standardbred (Harness) Race Horses, racing up and down the East Coast from New Hampshire, Vermont, and New York to Florida.

In 1967, Bob met the love of his life, Sandra (Sandy), and they married in 1970. They settled in New Egypt, NJ, where they purchased 10-acres and built a horse farm that Bob landscaped and kept in pristine condition. They raised their son Michael on the farm, and Bob would often “turn out” his race horses for rest and recuperation. He also bred mares and helped deliver several foals. In 1995, after selling the farm, Bob retired from the horse business and moved to Toms River, NJ, with Sandy, who continued working as a Speech Therapist. They eventually retired to The Villages, FL, in 2005, where Bob became known to many golfers and staff in the area.

Bob was an avid golfer, belonging to several golfing groups that played weekly. He achieved a remarkable feat that no one else in The Villages had accomplished when he was awarded a certificate for golfing his age or better 1,000 times on November 12, 2021. He continued to golf his age or better, with the number reaching 1078 by the time of his passing. Bob had 6 holes in one, 4 in The Villages, and 2 in NJ, with one of them for charity that earned him $1000 and an all-expense-paid trip to Las Vegas to participate in a million-dollar hole-in-one tournament. Although no one won a million dollars, Bob had a great time.

Bob and Sandy loved cruising and had traveled to and toured many regions and countries on over 25 cruises, including a special trip to Ali Terme, Sicily, where Bob was able to visit the house overlooking the Mediterranean Sea where his parents and siblings grew up.

Bob lived a long, exciting, and fulfilling life, always looking forward to new experiences. At his request, there will be no Memorial Service or Celebration of Life. He will be missed by all who knew him and will always be remembered as a good man who saw each day as an opportunity to do good and be his best self. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Sandra (Sandy), son Michael, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.