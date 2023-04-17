78 F
The Villages
Monday, April 17, 2023
Villagers’ son who should not have been drinking jailed in attack on lady friend

By Meta Minton
David Robert Morgan
The son of a couple in The Villages has been jailed after an alleged attack on his lady friend.

David Robert Morgan, 61, who lives with his parents in the Village of Santo Domingo, was taken into custody this past week after meeting with law enforcement officers at Publix at La Plaza Grande.

A woman had reported to Lady Lake police that Morgan had been at her home and pushed her, causing her to fall. She suffered a bruise on her right arm. She told police “this happened to me before” and she said she wanted it “to stop.”

During an interview with police, Morgan admitted they had argued and he had been drinking. He said he knew he shouldn’t have been drinking because he is on probation.

His previous arrests include:

The Illinois native was arrested in 2021 after unexpectedly showing up at the home of his estranged girlfriend on the Historic Side of The Villages and punched her four times near her right eye with his fist. He threw her to the ground and attempted to choke her, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Lady Lake Police Department.

In February 2020, Morgan was arrested after a woman told law enforcement that he called her a “bitch” as he punched her and held her down on a bed by her throat.

• In 2019, Morgan had been employed as a server at Red Lobster in The Villages, but quit his job and left with $179.85 that belonged to the restaurant, according to an arrest report. When interviewed by a deputy at his home, Morgan turned over the money. Morgan said he quit his job because the manager was being “disrespectful” to him.

After his arrest last week on a charge of battery, he was being held on $2,000 bond at the Lake County Jail.

