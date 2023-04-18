51.1 F
The Villages
Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Driver nabbed with drugs and wad of cash denies he’s selling ‘dope’

By Staff Report
Deriyon Shine
A driver nabbed with drugs and a wad of cash told police he “doesn’t sell dope.”

Deriyon Terriell Shine, 24, of Eustis, was driving at 71 miles per hour in a 50 mph zone at 10:55 p.m. Friday on U.S. Hwy. 27 near North Dixie Avenue when he was pulled over by a Fruitland Park police officer.

During a traffic stop, the officer could detect the “distinct odor of marijuana” coming from Shine’s vehicle. He was found to be in possession of marijuana and THC wax. He also had $963 in cash in the center console of the vehicle. Shine insisted to police that he “doesn’t sell dope,” according to the arrest report.

He was taken into custody on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of THC wax. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $3,000 bond.

