The FBI will join with local law enforcement to hold a scam seminar in The Villages. Residents are encouraged to attend.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, April 20 at Savannah Center. The event is free and is offered for residents, caregivers and educators.

In addition, to representatives from the FBI office in Jacksonville, the event will include members of the U.S. Attorney and State Attorney offices, as well as the Marion, Lake and Sumter county sheriff’s offices.