Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Firefighters battle suspicious structure fire in wee hours near Oxford Oaks

By Staff Report

Firefighters battled a suspicious structure fire in the wee hours Tuesday near the Oxford Oaks development on U.S. 301.

Sumter County Fire and EMS units were dispatched at about 1 a.m. to a report of a barn fire, however it turned out to be a two-story residential structure fully involved with fire, according to Fire Chief Rob Hanson.

The house was vacant and not in use at the time of the fire.

Firefighters used a dump tank and tender relay for the water supply. Fire crews performed a defensive fire operation and then transitioned to an interior attack to extinguish fire. No victims were found in the home and no injuries were reported on the scene.

The fire was deemed suspicious and the scene was turned over to the Florida State Fire Marshal’s office for further investigation.

