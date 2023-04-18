76 F
The Villages
Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Hilltop Estates man allegedly steals woman’s e-bike while she’s at work

By Staff Report
John Paul Sturniolo
John Paul Sturniolo

A Hilltop Estates man was arrested after allegedly stealing a woman’s electric bicycle while she was at work.

John Paul Sturniolo, 56, who lives in the manufactured home community on County Road 42 in Summerfield, was arrested Monday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on a charge of grand theft.

He had been caught on video surveillance when he stole the e-bike from the woman’s workplace. The woman said she had arrived at work at 3:20 p.m. April 12 and chained the e-bike to a table outside the business. When she got off work at about 10:20 p.m. she discovered that her bicycle and her helmet had been stolen. The name of her workplace was redacted from the arrest report to protect the woman’s privacy.

Sturniolo has numerous convictions for theft and burglary, the report noted.

After he was taken into custody, he was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

