63.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, April 18, 2023
type here...

Man clad only in red boxer briefs found sleeping in trunk of car

By Staff Report
Todd Matthew Curry
Todd Matthew Curry

A man clad only in red boxer briefs was found sleeping in the trunk of his car.

An officer found 39-year-old Todd Matthew Curry curled up in the fetal position and sleeping in the open trunk of his car at 7:46 a.m. Saturday while the vehicle was parked in a parking lot of a closed business in the 100 block of Old Dixie Highway, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Curry was wearing “only red boxer briefs,” the report said. The officer ordered Curry, who has a long history of arrests, to put his pants on.

Curry was “fidgeting” and had trouble slipping his legs into his pants. He admitted he had been using methamphetamine. The officer searched the trunk of the car and found a piece of foil that contained a clear wrapper holding .3 grams of methamphetamine.

Curry was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of possession of methamphetamine. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Maybe we should change the material used in gate arms

A Village of Buttonwood resident suggests looking at changing the material used in gate arms. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Get your golf verbiage correct

A Village of Del Mar resident, in a Letter to the Editor, urges residents to get their golf verbiage correct.

Gate attendant weighs in on gate strikes

An attendant at the Santiago Gate, in a Letter to the Editor, weighs in on the many gate strikes in The Villages.

How about we put a ‘Please Don’t Hit Me’ sign on the gates?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hemingway resident suggesting putting a “Please Don’t Him Me” sign on the gates.

Gun control to help reduce mass shooting

A Village of Hemingway resident responds to Letters to the Editor recently expressing a pro and a con on the subject of gun control.

Photos