Man clad only in red boxer briefs found sleeping in trunk of car

A man clad only in red boxer briefs was found sleeping in the trunk of his car.

An officer found 39-year-old Todd Matthew Curry curled up in the fetal position and sleeping in the open trunk of his car at 7:46 a.m. Saturday while the vehicle was parked in a parking lot of a closed business in the 100 block of Old Dixie Highway, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Curry was wearing “only red boxer briefs,” the report said. The officer ordered Curry, who has a long history of arrests, to put his pants on.

Curry was “fidgeting” and had trouble slipping his legs into his pants. He admitted he had been using methamphetamine. The officer searched the trunk of the car and found a piece of foil that contained a clear wrapper holding .3 grams of methamphetamine.

Curry was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of possession of methamphetamine. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,000 bond.