Officials will discuss water conservation efforts in The Villages

The John Bartram Chapter of the DAR will host officials who will discuss water conservation in The Villages when DAR members meet Friday, April 21 at Eisenhower Recreation Center.

Trey Arnett is president and principal engineer of Vikus Water and has been the primary water resource and utility engineer with The Villages for 26 years. He is responsible for oversight and management of five wastewater plants, 12 water plants and numerous irrigation pump stations.

Bruce Brown is the assistant district manager of the Villages Community Development Districts who directly supervises the Department of Property Management, and is responsible for the maintenance, planning, repairs and replacement of all District assets.

Members and guests are invited to attend. Doors open at 9:30 a.m.