Pay attention in work zones as lives may depend on it

National Work Zone Awareness Week takes place this week.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, work zone accidents and deaths have been increasing in recent years.

Work zone fatalities reached a 17-year high in 2021. The economic costs of work zone crashes have been estimated at over $17.5 billion annually.

With construction and roadwork happening throughout Sumter County, drivers need to be alert and follow work zone safe driving practices. Expect anything to occur when entering a work zone. Do not drive too close to the vehicle in front of you as unexpected stops can occur because of detours and new traffic patterns. Do not change lanes in work zones. Minimize your distractions by not changing the radio or using a cell phone while in work zones. Expect the unexpected and keep an eye out for workers and equipment. Lastly, it is important to follow all posted speed limits in work zones. Excessive speed is the leading cause of accidents and fatalities in work zones.

Remember, work zone safe driving practices are not just a matter of life and death for you, but for other drivers and construction workers as well.